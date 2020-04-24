Kansas Gas Service continues to upgrade natural gas pipelines in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gas Service will begin replacing natural gas distribution pipelines on Washington and English Streets in the downtown area starting April 27, 2020.

Kansas Gas Service is expecting work to take place Mondays through Fridays between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., with occasional work on Saturdays. Company officials anticipate interruptions in traffic within the work areas and temporary lane closures possible during working hours. The projects are expected to be completed in June 2020.

“This project is a part of our regularly scheduled maintenance plan designed to benefit our customers by allowing Kansas Gas Service to continue providing reliable natural gas service,” said Dawn Tripp, manager of public relations for Kansas Gas Service. “We’ll make every effort to work as safely and quickly as possible to minimize the impact to customers and those traveling in the construction areas.”

Customers directly affected by these projects will be notified by NPL, the contractor assisting Kansas Gas Service, or by a door hanger left at their home or business. The contractors performing the work will carry photo identification badges that identify them as working on behalf of Kansas Gas Service.

Some construction projects may require natural gas service to be turned off for a minimal amount of time. Upon completion of the work, a technician will need to enter the customer’s home or business to complete the restoration of service. If the customer is not present, a door hanger will be left with a number to call to request a service turn-on.

While COVID-19 safety precautions are in place, please allow appropriate social distance while our technicians are working, which may include temporarily relocating to another area in the home or business.

If digging is required on the customer’s premises, workers will restore the area to its original condition once work is complete.

