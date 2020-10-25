Kansas Gas Service crews working to restore utilities for Ellinwood residence following pipeline damage

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Ellinwood have been without gas for one day after a construction crew struck and damaged a natural gas pipeline that serves the city.

A construction company hired by the city was digging to create the foundation for a new building site Saturday morning when they damaged the natural gas pipeline, sources say.

The Kansas Gas Service crews responded to the damage, resulting in the temporary shutdown of the natural gas distribution system.

Technicians visited each home and business to turn off meters. When repairs have been completed, technicians will return to complete safety checks and relight appliances. Those affected are being asked not to turn the meters back on themselves.

KGS said they’ve worked through the night to restore service and expect to continue through Sunday.

If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately and then call 911 and the KGS emergency number at 888-482-4950.

Local authorities may be reached at 620-564-3161 to answer questions, share information, and assist residents who may be experiencing difficulty with the colder temperatures during the natural gas outage.

Residents are reminded not to use sources of heat that are not intended to be used inside.

