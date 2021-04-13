Kansas Gas Service reminds customers of available financial assistance

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Gas Service is reminding customers who need assistance with paying their natural gas bills that payment options and financial help are available.

The company is notifying customers with past-due balances through mail, recorded calls, and email.

“We want customers to know that if they’re unable to make a payment, we are here to help,” said Abbey Frye, Kansas Gas Service director of customer service, in a news release. “In normal times, you may not need or qualify for assistance, but this year has been challenging. Fortunately, due to federal funding, there are resources available.”

Frye also encourages customers to pay what they can now to avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.

The company has a dedicated webpage at KansasGasService.com/Cares that identifies numerous programs and agencies in specific cities that provide utility assistance. Among the programs available to help eligible customers:

Kansas Gas Service suspended disconnects for nonpayment for several months and plans to
resume normal collection activities this month.

Customers can call Kansas Gas Service at 800-794-4780, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., to
speak to a representative about payment options

