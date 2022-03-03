WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State regulators have approved another settlement with Kansas Gas Service (KGS) over the natural gas crisis during the historic cold outbreak in February 2021.

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) reached its first settlement with KGS last month. Residential and small business customers will pay $5 to $7 more a month for the next five to 10 years to help KGS recoup $366 million.

The new settlement involves KGS customers who contract with third-party gas producers or marketers. Those third parties provide gas to KGS which delivers it through KGS pipelines. The customers include some schools, churches, businesses and municipal utilities.

The KCC said some of those third-party marketers did not provide enough gas during the cold snap, and KGS had to make up the difference to keep gas flowing for everyone.

Under the new agreement, KGS will recover approximately $52 million of the $58 million of “calculated supply shortfalls in the negotiated gas cost penalty payments from marketers and transportation customers.”

We asked the KCC what that means and if there is a certain amount the customers would have to pay. A spokesperson said it will be different for each customer based on the contracts they had with the third-party producers and marketers.

Due to the extraordinary costs from the winter storm, KGS also requested a waiver from a provision in its tariff that would have allowed a multiplier penalty to be applied to the amount owed. The KCC granted the waiver.

In the absence of the waiver, penalties could have been as much as $888 million. The KCC said that amount had the potential to send many entities into bankruptcy, resulting in great harm to the economy.

Had KGS been unable to recover costs from marketers and transportation customers, the KCC said those costs would have fallen to residential and small commercial customers.

The KCC said that this does not mean penalties will be waived if a similar situation happens in the future. It also points out that if KGS gets any proceeds from ongoing federal or state investigations into market manipulation, price gouging or civil suits, it must pass the on to customers.

To see the full order and the names of some of the customers affected, click here. You can also watch the KCC business meeting with comments on the settlement by clicking here.