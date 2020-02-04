Kansas Gas Service to upgrade natural gas pipelines in Wichita

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNW) Kansas Gas Service is planning a series of improvement projects in Wichita.

Project areas and estimated construction dates include:

Central and Bluff (mid-February)

Douglas and Waco (mid-February)

Douglas and Washington (March)

Seneca and MacArthur (June)

Lincoln and Oliver (July)

Washington and English (August)

Construction dates may vary based on weather, the size of the project and other situations that may arise. The work will take place Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., with occasional work on Saturdays until the project is completed. Traffic interruptions, including temporary lane closures, are possible.

“This project is a part of our regularly scheduled maintenance plan designed to benefit our customers by allowing Kansas Gas Service to continue providing reliable natural gas service,” said Amber Oetting, manager of community relations for Kansas Gas Service. “We’ll make every effort to work as safely and quickly as possible to minimize the impact to our customers and those traveling in the area.”

Customers directly affected by these projects will be notified by NPL, the contractor assisting Kansas Gas Service, or by a door hanger. The contractors performing the work will carry photo identification badges that show they are working on behalf of Kansas Gas Service.

Some construction projects may require natural gas service to be turned off for a minimal amount of time. Upon completion of the work, a technician will need to enter the customer’s home or business to complete the restoration of service (an adult 18 years or older will need to be home).

Visit www.KansasGasService.com and click on “Customer Resources” then “Construction Projects” for more details.

LATEST STORIES: