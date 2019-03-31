Local

Kansas gas stations, grocery stores will begin selling stronger beer on Monday

Posted: Mar 31, 2019 06:45 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 31, 2019 06:45 PM CDT

Starting Monday you will be able to buy beer above 3.2% in alcohol at gas stations and convenience stores in Kansas.

Previously that was the limit gas stations and convenience stores could sell. It also means that at liquor stores, buying cigarettes and alcohol will be much easier. One liquor store owner tells us you can buy both in the same place.

 "It will be right behind the counter," says Shelly Breault, R and J Discount Liquor Store Owner. "They won't have to go to two separate stores within the building."

Breault says the staff from the smoke shop will be adsorbed into the liquor store.

