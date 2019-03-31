Kansas gas stations, grocery stores will begin selling stronger beer on Monday
Kansas gas stations, grocery stores will begin selling stronger beer on Monday
Starting Monday you will be able to buy beer above 3.2% in alcohol at gas stations and convenience stores in Kansas.
Previously that was the limit gas stations and convenience stores could sell. It also means that at liquor stores, buying cigarettes and alcohol will be much easier. One liquor store owner tells us you can buy both in the same place.
"It will be right behind the counter," says Shelly Breault, R and J Discount Liquor Store Owner. "They won't have to go to two separate stores within the building."
Breault says the staff from the smoke shop will be adsorbed into the liquor store.
Celebrating Women
Local News
National / World
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Jury selection begins in former Minneapolis...
- 2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in...
- Michigan St upsets Duke 68-67, off to Final 4
- Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC...
- Auburn downs Kentucky, headed to Final Four