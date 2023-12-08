WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People who want to see Amtrak head south through Wichita got a win on Friday. The Federal Railroad Administration awarded $500,000 to study extending the Heartland Flyer daily passenger rail service from Oklahoma City to Newton, where it would connect with the Southwest Chief national route.

Proposed Heartland Flyer extension, connecting Oklahoma City to Newton. (Courtesy Kansas Dept. of Transportation)

The FRA Corridor Identification and Development money is just one step in the process, but an important one.

“So, Federal Rail Administration, if they don’t approve a route as a dedicated Corridor ID, it doesn’t matter what you do, you cannot do passenger rail on that section,” Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner said.

He has been working on this project for a long time. He said the FRA grant will allow the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, and the Texas Department of Transportation to formally submit what it would take to extend the Amtrak service through south-central Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

But this was just one of dozens of Corridor ID projects the FRA approved Friday morning.

Click the image for a larger version. (Courtesy Federal Railroad Administration)

Meitzner thinks the Heartland Flyer project has a good chance of moving up on the list.

“There’s already tracks there,” he said. “It looks easier and looks less expensive than many of the others that were approved.”

A lot will depend on what KDOT, ODOT and TxDOT learn about the cost of the project.

“If KDOT along again with ODOT, they have their ducks in a row better, there’s a chance maybe we move as close to the top of the 60 programs, and so we could be, so they’ll just click off all these that are approved, and so, it’s a big win for our state, a huge win for our state,” Meitzner said.

Evan Stair is the president of Passenger Rail Oklahoma, Passenger Rail Kansas — a group that wants the extended Amtrak service.

He is concerned about the route being in the overnight hours. A KDOT virtual public meeting in November included this potential service route and schedule if the Heartland Flyer is eventually extended.

(Courtesy Kansas Department of Transportation)

“This project is not the best solution for Kansas and northern Oklahoma due to the hours of operation,” Stair said. “We prefer a Kansas City-Wichita-Oklahoma City-Fort Worth daylight operation.”

He also pointed out that the $500,000 only moves the project through the study phase. The FRA money goes to a Service Development Plan which looks at four areas:

Operational analysis: Extending the Heartland Flyer would operate over a BNSF corridor. The SDP will examine the impact on BNSF, route timing, station location, and other details.

Capital investment needs: The SDP would look at infrastructure costs, building or renovating station stops, and other expenses.

Financial analysis: The plan would also consider future ridership and revenue possibilities, potential funding sources, and cost-sharing opportunities.

Implementation plan: The SDP would identify roles, responsibilities and costs.

Stair estimates that the final cost of just the extension will be $200 million to $220 million based on a 2011 study and adjusted for inflation.

“Much work remains before the project becomes shovel-ready and eligible for further federal grants,” he said.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says KDOT has already completed a scope, schedule, cost estimate, and other preliminary staging. She is optimistic about the extension and how it could benefit the state.

“The extension of the Heartland Flyer Passenger Rail would further connect Kansans to Oklahoma City and North Central Texas, unlocking business, educational, and cultural opportunities to Kansans and enabling our neighbors to the south to add to the Kansas economy,” she said.

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce provided the following comment to KSN Friday afternoon:

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has been working toward the extension for several years and is excited about the grant.

“Connecting communities across these three states will support new economic opportunities for businesses and provide a new means of travel along this busy route,” he said in a news release. “I am pleased to see the first step in this corridor progress and look forward to seeing the project benefit Kansas and the region and look forward to continued dialogue with local stakeholders.”

U.S. Rep. Ron Estes has also been pushing for more Amtrak service.

“I have long advocated for the Heartland Flyer passenger rail service extension and am excited for this first stage of a service development plan, allowing south central Kansas residents, like those in Newton, Wichita and Ark City, to have expanded transportation options and to increase economic opportunities for our region,” he said in a news release.