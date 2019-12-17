Kansas girl who pointed finger gun placed on diversion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) – A 13-year-old Kansas girl who was arrested for pointing a finger gun at classmates has been placed on a juvenile diversion program.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Overland Park girl, who was originally charged with felony threatening, was set to go before a judge on Tuesday, but the hearing was canceled.

A spokeswoman for the Johnson County District Attorney confirmed she is on diversion but provided no details.

The girl’s mother told The Star previously that she made the gun with her fingers after a boy asked who she would kill if she could kill five classmates.

