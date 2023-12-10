WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Global Holiday Market brought holiday traditions from around the world to Wichita over the weekend.

The three-day event, hosted by Kansas Global Trade Services, was filled with performances, activities, and vendors offering food, beverages, and gifts.

Kansas Global Trade Services says the market was inspired by ones in Europe.

One vendor said it felt nice seeing a part of their home here in Wichita.

“I was so excited when they contacted me and told me that they were doing this for the first time, this holiday market. Being from Europe, I have experience with what a holiday market is, so I was so excited to know that this is coming to town,” said Tania Pemar, a painter.

There were over 70 vendors representing more than 40 cultures.

Kansas Global Trade Services says they hope to make this an annual event.