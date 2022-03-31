ROELAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is building support for her effort to eliminate the state sales tax on food by meeting with grocery executives in Johnson County.

Kansas has the second-highest sales tax in the nation on groceries at 6.5%.

The change would help families at a time when prices keep rising. Kelly estimates a family of four would save about $500 a year by getting rid of the state sales tax on food.

Axe the Food Tax

Axe the Food Tax

The governor has said there’s support in both parties for at least reducing the tax on groceries.

However, having bipartisan support isn’t the issue. The House and Senate leadership can’t come to an agreement on the terms of what that food sales tax rate will be.

Some want to cut that 6.5% down to 3.5% at the start of the fiscal year, and a new proposal from Representative Adam Smith from Weskan has it down to 1.5% starting July 1.

Others are concerned about how much it will cost our state. Initial estimates have it costing our state between $300-500 million.

Kelly said that Kansas has not raised enough other revenue to cut the tax until now, and grocery operators on the Kansas side of the KC metro believe it would truly help their customers at a time when food has become more expensive.

“Everybody will appreciate the fact that the government is trying to help them out to get through this inflationary time,” said Mike Beal, the Chief Financial Officer of Ball’s Food Stores. “There’s no reason we can see that. You know the state can afford it now. They are flush with cash. So we would love to see it happen.”

Many Kansans who live near the state line have known they can save hundreds of dollars a year by doing their shopping in Missouri, where the state sales tax is more than five times lower than what they’d pay in Kansas for the same groceries.

Kelly said new businesses and new investments are making it possible to end the food sales tax, which currently brings in about $450 million a year in taxes for the Sunflower State.