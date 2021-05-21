Kansas governor signs welfare measure named for murdered 7-year-old boy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ child welfare department and law enforcement officers soon will be required to visually observe a child when they’re investigating allegations of abuse or neglect. Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday signed a measure known as “Adrian’s Law” that will take effect by mid-June.

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Wyandotte County Detention Center in Kansas shows Heather Jones, who was sentenced Monday, Nov. 14, 2016, to life in prison for her role in the death of her 7-year-old stepson, who authorities say had been brutally abused and whose remains were found in the family’s home in Kansas City, Kan. (Wyandotte County Detention Center via AP, File)

The new law is named for a 7-year-old Kansas City, Kansas boy whose body was fed to pigs after he was starved, tortured and murdered. Department for Children and Families records released in 2017 showed that the department did not have physical contact with the boy after February 2012.

The new law also creates a joint legislative oversight committee on child welfare.