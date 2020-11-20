Kansas guide sentenced for federal hunting violations

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Kansas hunting guide is losing his hunting privileges for three years for violating federal migratory bird protections.

U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister says in a news release that 35-year-old Zachary White, of Ellinwood, pleaded guilty Thursday in Wichita’s federal courthouse to violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

White admitted that in 2015, he and another man acted as waterfowl guides in Barton County to a party of 13 hunters who killed 31 white-fronted geese, violating a daily bag limit of two per person. White and the other guide were co-owners and operators of Prairie Thunder Outfitters.