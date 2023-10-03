WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Head, Heart, Hands, and Health. This week is National 4-H week, and Kansas has rich ties to the organization.

If you’re unfamiliar with 4-H, it is an organization that provides hands-on learning for children, along with teaching them about citizenship, leadership, responsibility, and important life skills. According to the University of California 4-H Youth Development Program, 4-H began around the beginning of the 20th Century.

Several organizations were formed with the goal of making public education fit better with life in rural communities, especially agricultural communities. The United States Department of Agriculture saw how the programs were able to introduce new agricultural methods to youth, who would then show their parents, many of whom were skeptical of new agricultural techniques.

The club formed by A.B. Graham in 1902 in Ohio is considered to be the first 4-H club in the United States. The USDA began officially helping to fund and administer 4-H programs across the country when the Cooperative Extension Service was created in 1914 at land grant universities.

Arthur Capper (Courtesy: Kansas State Historical Society)

As for Kansas, the state has two important ties to 4-H, Arthur Capper and Otis E. Hall. Capper was a Kansas Governor and Senator, Publisher, and Philanthropist, and Otis E. Hall was a full professor at what eventually became Kansas State University.

Capper created a program for youth through his newspaper focused on practicing the “golden rule,” temperance, and conservation of birds. Through his newspaper, he promoted the Kansas State Agriculture College’s Experiment Clubs’ Corn Contest. That led to the formation of youth Corn Clubs in Kansas, later becoming known as Capper’s Boys Corn Clubs, which spread to neighboring states.

The Clubs led to him forming other clubs that included other vegetables and livestock and became co-ed. Capper also secured permanent federal funding for 4-H through the Capper-Ketchum Act.

Otis E. Hall (Courtesy: Kansas 4-H Foundation)

Otis. E. Hall was a full professor at the Kansas Agriculture College, which became Kansas State University. Hall was one of the first leaders of 4-H in Kansas and is responsible for creating the 4-H Pledge:

I pledge my head to clearer thinking,

my heart to greater loyalty,

my hands to larger service,

and my health to better living,

for my club, my community

my country and my world.

To read more about Capper and Hall, click here. Since it was formed, 4-H has expanded its role beyond just focusing on agricultural communities, expanding into urban and suburban areas and expanding its programs to include STEM and civic involvement.

For more information about 4-H or to find local chapters in your community, visit the 4-H website.