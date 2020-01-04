Kansas Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash

Local

by: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: / Updated:
Accident crash road shatter TRIPS_248407

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says one person is dead and another has been seriously injured in a crash just west of Topeka in Shawnee County.

The Capital-Journal reports that the single-vehicle crash happened Friday night on eastbound Interstate 70, when a vehicle drove into the median, went airborne and hit a creek embankment and a bridge pillar.

A passenger, 29-year-old Carlos Colon-Medina of Topeka, was killed. The 23-year-old driver was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories