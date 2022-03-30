WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is asking state lawmakers for $16.1 million to upgrade its air fleet. They want two new helicopters, a new plane, and other improvements.

It is the third time the KHP has requested upgrades like these. However, they have been cut from the budget for the last two years. Nevertheless, one lawmaker says he understands the need since KHP is the only law enforcement agency in the state with flying capabilities.

“It’s incredibly essential when you think about the work that they do with these the missing persons, or the fugitive on the run, or moving medical supplies, or just a whole host of different things that they can do,” said Rep. Stephen Owens, 74th House District.

Last July, when searching for a suspect near the Cowley State Fishing Lake, troopers said the camera on their plane failed, and they were lucky they found the person. Failing equipment is why Owens said they need these upgrades.

“Currently, their fleet is old. They have one helicopter that has had to have significant repairs although it is flyable, and they just don’t have the aircraft that they need stationed around the state like they’ve had in the past due to budget cuts” said Owens.

Talks about the budget proposal in the House and Senate are expected to be wrapped up by Friday. The Senate has already discussed a modification to the proposal that would only approve one helicopter and one new plane.