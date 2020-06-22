SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A driver was killed during a pursuit Saturday night on a rural road in Seward County.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Jeep Liberty was being pursued by Seward County law enforcement. The Jeep failed to navigate a right turn on County Road 13 and entered a ditch. It overturned once, landing on its wheels facing southwest.
The driver, 34-year-old Carlos Garcia-Alamos from Liberal, was ejected and killed.
LATEST STORIES:
- T.J.’s Forecast: Quieter Monday underway, stray storms still possible
- Summer heat brings new coronavirus complication: Mask rash
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase by more than 400, with 5 more deaths
- Kansas Highway Patrol: Driver killed in Seward County crash during pursuit
- T-Mobile lays off more than 200 Sprint employees in Kansas