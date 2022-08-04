WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol was busy on Thursday morning inspecting school buses in preparation for classes. In Wichita, all students will head back to school on Aug. 15.

During the inspection, troopers look for mechanical issues, first aid kits, and fire extinguishers to make sure the buses meet the state standard.

“We have a checklist that we go through, but we’ll start on the exterior of the school buses, checking all the lights, all the emergency exits, make sure all the markings are proper. That way, kiddos, in case there is an emergency, they know exactly how to operate a door or roof hatch, things of that nature,” said Trooper Chad Crittenden, KHP public information officer.

The KHP inspects 11,000 school buses yearly and has been doing it for about 20 years. The patrol says the bus drivers in the school districts do a very good job of maintenance. However, periodically, the patrol says they fail buses due to tire, exit markings, and brake issues.

Troopers also want to remind drivers that buses will return to the road in less than two weeks.

“We’re paying attention to the stop arms or the amber lights. Usually, those amber lights come on just prior to the stop arm coming out, so even once that stop arm closes, we still need to be paying attention to kids because they may be darting right out in front of our cars,” Crittenden said.