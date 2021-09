GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Geary County.

It happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m. seven miles east of Junction City.

According to the patrol, a car was eastbound when for an unknown reason crossed the median into the westbound lanes and struck a semi head-on.

⚠️



At 5:39pm, Troopers arrived to a significant traffic crash involving a commercial vehicle on I-70 w/b near milepost 307 in Geary county.



Westbound lanes are shut down at milepost 307



Follow https://t.co/hfsl1kxwFt for updates.⚠️⚠️ — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) September 12, 2021

The highway has yet to identify the car model, or how many people have died, due to the extent of the fire.