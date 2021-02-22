Kansas Highway Patrol participates in seat belt enforcement near schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol will join other Kansas law enforcement agencies in partnership with the Seat Belts are For Everyone (SAFE) program for a two-week seat belt enforcement beginning today to Friday, March 5. Troopers will focus on drivers and passengers in and around elementary and middle schools.

SAFE is a locally sustained program administered by the students at the high school they attend. The focus is on reducing deaths and injuries on Kansas roadways. Currently, in Kansas, 117 high schools from 57 counties participate in the SAFE program.

According to the 2019 Kansas observational seatbelt survey, children are much more likely to be buckled up if the driver is wearing their seatbelt. If the driver is buckled, about 97% of the children are restrained. If the driver is not buckled, only about 30% of the observed children were buckled.

“The KHP will be working with local law enforcement partners in an aggressive education and enforcement campaign focused on the importance of seat belt usage,” said Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol. “Seatbelts have been proven to save lives and prevent injuries. It is our goal to make sure all citizens of Kansas buckle up in all seating positions.”

Troopers will be extra vigilant when patrolling around schools. For more than 20 years, law enforcement officers have educated and warned drivers and passengers about the importance of using seat belts while in their vehicles.

For the latest data and to see more about Kansas safety belt laws, go to www.ktsro.org.