Kansas Highway Patrol releases ‘Christmas Weekend Activity Report’

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) released their ‘Christmas Weekend Holiday Activity Report on Wednesday.’ The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The KHP notes that they worked on a total of four crashes. Two were non-DUI-related fatal crashes, and two were non-DUI-related fatalities.

Below are tables that compare data from 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Enforcement Data

Type201920202021
DUI Arrests61815
Speed Citations232590377
Speed Warnings346613491
Safety Belt — Adult Citations204829
Safety Belt — Adult Warnings252
Safety Belt — Teen Citations101
Safety Belt — Teen Warnings000
Child Restraint — Citations3910
Motorist Assists282620595
Total8921,9031,520

Crash Data

Type201920202021
Fatal DUI-Related Crashes000
DUI-Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI-Related Fatal Crashes012
Non-DUI-Related Fatalities022
Total034

Reporting Period

YearPeriod
20196 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25
20206 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27
20216 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories