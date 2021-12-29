Kansas Highway Patrol releases ‘Christmas Weekend Activity Report’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) released their ‘Christmas Weekend Holiday Activity Report on Wednesday.’ The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The KHP notes that they worked on a total of four crashes. Two were non-DUI-related fatal crashes, and two were non-DUI-related fatalities.

Below are tables that compare data from 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Enforcement Data

Type 2019 2020 2021 DUI Arrests 6 18 15 Speed Citations 232 590 377 Speed Warnings 346 613 491 Safety Belt — Adult Citations 20 48 29 Safety Belt — Adult Warnings 2 5 2 Safety Belt — Teen Citations 1 0 1 Safety Belt — Teen Warnings 0 0 0 Child Restraint — Citations 3 9 10 Motorist Assists 282 620 595 Total 892 1,903 1,520

Crash Data

Type 2019 2020 2021 Fatal DUI-Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI-Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI-Related Fatal Crashes 0 1 2 Non-DUI-Related Fatalities 0 2 2 Total 0 3 4

Reporting Period