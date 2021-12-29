Kansas Highway Patrol releases ‘Christmas Weekend Activity Report’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) released their ‘Christmas Weekend Holiday Activity Report on Wednesday.’ The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26.
The KHP notes that they worked on a total of four crashes. Two were non-DUI-related fatal crashes, and two were non-DUI-related fatalities.
Below are tables that compare data from 2019, 2020, and 2021.
Enforcement Data
|Type
|2019
|2020
|2021
|DUI Arrests
|6
|18
|15
|Speed Citations
|232
|590
|377
|Speed Warnings
|346
|613
|491
|Safety Belt — Adult Citations
|20
|48
|29
|Safety Belt — Adult Warnings
|2
|5
|2
|Safety Belt — Teen Citations
|1
|0
|1
|Safety Belt — Teen Warnings
|0
|0
|0
|Child Restraint — Citations
|3
|9
|10
|Motorist Assists
|282
|620
|595
|Total
|892
|1,903
|1,520
Crash Data
|Type
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Fatal DUI-Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI-Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI-Related Fatal Crashes
|0
|1
|2
|Non-DUI-Related Fatalities
|0
|2
|2
|Total
|0
|3
|4
Reporting Period
|Year
|Period
|2019
|6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25
|2020
|6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27
|2021
|6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2