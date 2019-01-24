Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper speaks out after posting tearful tweet urging drivers to be safe Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - "How are you driving your vehicle? What are you doing to keep yourself as safe as you can, for what can be taking place around you. Be safe everyone." a tearful twitter post by Trooper Ben Gardner with Kansas Highway Patrol.

Trooper Ben begging people to drive safely. After dealing with a deadly crash on I-70 Tuesday.

"I try to with my twitter account and I've been on Twitter now for 4.5 to 5 years or so and what's important for me and for law enforcement on social media is to really be authentic to really speak to our emotions and things that are taking place, said Trooper Ben.

Raw emotions that Trooper Ben says he believes helps get the message across.

"When you speak to the reality of a difficulty of a crash when you're authentic to wiping tears away from your face because it hurts you people really recognize should they be driving or not," said Trooper Ben.

An emotional day all around. Earlier Tuesday morning, Trooper Ben posted a video of his own close call. He says driving defensively is what saved him.

"As I showed you yesterday a vehicle just lost control and started drifting right into my lane and what do we do in those moments," said Trooper Ben. "Well, if you're a good defensive driver you're looking well down the road way your recognizing any threats that are developing and you're not over reacting,"

