WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol was busy Monday with the snow that rolled through Kansas.

However, the snow didn’t stop them from having a little fun.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden shared a video of Trooper Mueller and Schnieder stopped to sled with some children between calls.

Who says Troopers can’t have a little fun? Trooper Mueller and Schnieder stopped to sled with some kids between calls today.#Snowday pic.twitter.com/31a6tT9Gvy — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) December 17, 2019

