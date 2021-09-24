Kansas Highway Patrol: Woman dies from self-inflicted gunshot following traffic stop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot following a traffic stop. It happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Trooper Chad Crittenden said a trooper pulled over the truck and trailer for speeding. Then, another trooper was called over questions about the trailer that was being carried.

When the troopers went back to the truck to talk to the woman inside, the troopers said the woman pulled out a gun and killed herself.

“At that time, the driver produced a firearm, reached for a firearm, at that time, the troopers quickly got back and there was a gunshot,” said Trooper Crittenden.

Troopers tried to save the woman. Sedgwick County EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Troopers believe the woman is from Texas.

Wichita police were called to assist in the investigation. As a result, traffic on I-135 was reduced to two lanes.