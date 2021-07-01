Kansas Highway Patrol working to prevent crashes this Fourth of July weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority, Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Highway Patrol are partnering to remind motorists to travel safely during Independence Day and throughout the rest of the summer.

From July 2 through July 5, patrol personnel will support the Combined Accident Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E.) enforcement along with personnel from other states.

C.A.R.E. focuses on occupant protection, impaired driving laws and other crash-causing traffic violations. C.A.R.E.’s goal is increased safety and ease of travel on our nation’s roadways.

Officials say the first thing every driver should do when getting behind the wheel is buckle up. The second is to make sure every passenger does the same.

“Any time you ride in a vehicle, buckle up and make sure children are in the appropriate child safety seats. For those planning to drink over the weekend, designate your sober driver before you celebrate. We want people to enjoy the festivities, but we also want them to be safe,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Colonel Herman T. Jones.

Before travelers pack their cars, they can check their route for potential delays or construction with the help of KanDrive at www.kandrive.org.