Kansas Highway Patrol works 3 fatal crashes over Christmas weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Christmas weekend holiday activity report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked one non-DUI related fatal crash and had two non-DUI related fatalities.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2018 and 2019.