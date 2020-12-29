Kansas Highway Patrol works 3 fatal crashes over Christmas weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Christmas weekend holiday activity report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.
The Kansas Highway Patrol worked one non-DUI related fatal crash and had two non-DUI related fatalities.
Information in the table is compared to data from 2018 and 2019.
|Enforcement Data
|2018
|2019
|2020
|DUI Arrests
|10
|6
|18
|Speed Citations
|1,000
|232
|590
|Speed Warnings
|956
|346
|613
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|104
|20
|48
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|17
|2
|5
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|5
|1
|0
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|1
|0
|0
|Child Restraint – Citations
|31
|3
|9
|Motorist Assists
|838
|282
|620
|Crash Data
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|1
|0
|1
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|1
|0
|2
The reporting period for 2019 was from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The reporting period for 2020 was from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.
