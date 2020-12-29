Kansas Highway Patrol works 3 fatal crashes over Christmas weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Christmas weekend holiday activity report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked one non-DUI related fatal crash and had two non-DUI related fatalities.

Information in the table is compared to data from 2018 and 2019.

Enforcement Data201820192020
DUI Arrests10618
Speed Citations1,000232590
Speed Warnings956346613
Safety Belt – Adult Citations1042048
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings1725
Safety Belt – Teen Citations510
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings100
Child Restraint – Citations3139
Motorist Assists838282620
Crash Data201820192020
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes101
Non-DUI Related Fatalities102
The reporting period for 2018 was from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec.  21 to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25.
The reporting period for 2019 was from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
The reporting period for 2020 was from 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27.

