TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery has drawn the winner for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle.
The $1 million winning number in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle is: 024666
The winning raffle ticket was sold in northeast Kansas.
In addition to the $1 million top prize, today’s raffle drawing also produced one winner of $100,000, three winners of $50,000, five winners of $25,000, 15 winners of $5,000, 25 winners of $1,000, 800 winners of $100 and 6,000 winners of $50.
To check for more winning tickets: https://www.kslottery.com/games/raffle
The $100,000 Dollar Number Is:
|121685
The $50,000 Dollar Numbers Are:
|070848
|089466
|184111
The $25,000 Dollar Numbers Are:
|016314
|064353
|089827
|105620
|153609
The $5,000 Dollar Numbers Are:
|004468
|013921
|022443
|038391
|070493
|081935
|086348
|086696
|100058
|113130
|140644
|154141
|161213
|164790
|183430
The $1,000 Dollar Numbers Are:
|003762
|020808
|044398
|049610
|061921
|063252
|074477
|074547
|077342
|082465
|083048
|086282
|092897
|100500
|102066
|122840
|123776
|129934
|142519
|154529
|156063
|162073
|164446
|175117
|188388
Earlier, there were four Early Bird drawings on September 29 for $25,000, October 27 for $30,000, November 24 for $40,000, and December 15 for $50,000.
The Early Bird Winning Numbers Are:
09/29/2019 004432
10/27/2019 065585
11/24/2019 100565
12/15/2019 004711
$1,000,000, $100,000, $50,000, $40,000, $30,000, $25,000, $5,000 and $1,000 prize winners must claim at Kansas Lottery Headquarters.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas Holiday Millionaire Raffle winning number drawn
- Newsfeed Now: Impeachment process at a standstill and a young author inspires others to stand up against bullying
- Big Game Bound Week 18: NFL Wild Card Round
- Texas judge: Hospital can remove baby from life support
- Respiratory virus on the rise, could be deadly