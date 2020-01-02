Kansas Holiday Millionaire Raffle winning number drawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery has drawn the winner for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle.

The $1 million winning number in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle is: 024666

The winning raffle ticket was sold in northeast Kansas.

In addition to the $1 million top prize, today’s raffle drawing also produced one winner of $100,000, three winners of $50,000, five winners of $25,000, 15 winners of $5,000, 25 winners of $1,000, 800 winners of $100 and 6,000 winners of $50.

To check for more winning tickets: https://www.kslottery.com/games/raffle

The $100,000 Dollar Number Is:

121685

The $50,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

070848 089466 184111

The $25,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

016314 064353 089827 105620 153609

The $5,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

004468 013921 022443 038391 070493 081935 086348 086696 100058 113130 140644 154141 161213 164790 183430

The $1,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

003762 020808 044398 049610 061921 063252 074477 074547 077342 082465 083048 086282 092897 100500 102066 122840 123776 129934 142519 154529 156063 162073 164446 175117 188388

Earlier, there were four Early Bird drawings on September 29 for $25,000, October 27 for $30,000, November 24 for $40,000, and December 15 for $50,000.

The Early Bird Winning Numbers Are:

09/29/2019 004432

10/27/2019 065585

11/24/2019 100565

12/15/2019 004711

$1,000,000, $100,000, $50,000, $40,000, $30,000, $25,000, $5,000 and $1,000 prize winners must claim at Kansas Lottery Headquarters.

