Kansas Holiday Millionaire Raffle winning number drawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery has drawn the winner for the Holiday Millionaire Raffle.

The $1 million winning number in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle is: 024666

The winning raffle ticket was sold in northeast Kansas. 

In addition to the $1 million top prize, today’s raffle drawing also produced one winner of $100,000, three winners of $50,000, five winners of $25,000, 15 winners of $5,000, 25 winners of $1,000, 800 winners of $100 and 6,000 winners of $50.

To check for more winning tickets: https://www.kslottery.com/games/raffle

The $100,000 Dollar Number Is:

121685

The $50,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

070848089466184111

The $25,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

016314064353089827105620153609

The $5,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

004468013921022443038391070493
081935086348086696100058113130
140644154141161213164790183430

The $1,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

003762020808044398049610061921
063252074477074547077342082465
083048086282092897100500102066
122840123776129934142519154529
156063162073164446175117188388

Earlier, there were four Early Bird drawings on September 29 for $25,000, October 27 for $30,000, November 24 for $40,000, and December 15 for $50,000.

The Early Bird Winning Numbers Are:

09/29/2019 004432
10/27/2019 065585
11/24/2019 100565
12/15/2019 004711

$1,000,000, $100,000, $50,000, $40,000, $30,000, $25,000, $5,000 and $1,000 prize winners must claim at Kansas Lottery Headquarters.

