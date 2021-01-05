Kansas Holiday Millionaire Raffle winning number drawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery has just made one lucky Kansan the state’s first millionaire of 2021.
The $1 million winning number in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle is: 028244
To check for more winning tickets: https://www.kslottery.com/games/raffle
Besides the $1 million top prize, there are more than 5,600 other winners, including one $100,000 winner, one $25,000 winner, and two $10,000 winners. Below are the prizes and number of winners that were drawn.
The $100,000 Dollar Number Is:
|003801
The $25,000 Dollar Numbers Are:
|048378
The $10,000 Dollar Numbers Are:
|086857
|095082
The $5,000 Dollar Numbers Are:
|010454
|013028
|013030
|037235
|052761
|075201
|083310
|102907
|136034
|148125
The $1,000 Dollar Numbers Are:
|003261
|015583
|022949
|026850
|030408
|031659
|033189
|035954
|041133
|044762
|058830
|060589
|062010
|066530
|084552
|084988
|088192
|096006
|096099
|097278
|105305
|107510
|119498
|121503
|121940
|130289
|131649
|137601
|137675
|139331
Click on the Kansas Lottery website for $100 and $50 winners.
Players must present their original tickets to claim a raffle prize. Players with $50 and $100 winning tickets can claim their prizes at most Kansas Lottery retail locations. All other prizes must be claimed at the Kansas Lottery in Topeka, either in person or by mail. Players have 365 days from the date of the Raffle drawing to claim their winning tickets.
The Kansas Lottery is now taking appointments for in-person claims. If you would like to claim a prize of $600 or higher in person, please contact claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.
