Kansas Holiday Millionaire Raffle winning number drawn

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery has just made one lucky Kansan the state’s first millionaire of 2021.

The $1 million winning number in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle is: 028244

To check for more winning tickets: https://www.kslottery.com/games/raffle

Besides the $1 million top prize, there are more than 5,600 other winners, including one $100,000 winner, one $25,000 winner, and two $10,000 winners. Below are the prizes and number of winners that were drawn.

The $100,000 Dollar Number Is:

003801

The $25,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

048378

The $10,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

086857095082

The $5,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

010454013028013030037235052761
075201083310102907136034148125

The $1,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

003261015583022949026850030408
031659033189035954041133044762
058830060589062010066530084552
084988088192096006096099097278
105305107510119498121503121940
130289131649137601137675139331

Click on the Kansas Lottery website for $100 and $50 winners.

Players must present their original tickets to claim a raffle prize. Players with $50 and $100 winning tickets can claim their prizes at most Kansas Lottery retail locations. All other prizes must be claimed at the Kansas Lottery in Topeka, either in person or by mail. Players have 365 days from the date of the Raffle drawing to claim their winning tickets.

The Kansas Lottery is now taking appointments for in-person claims. If you would like to claim a prize of $600 or higher in person, please contact claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories