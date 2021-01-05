Kansas Holiday Millionaire Raffle winning number drawn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery has just made one lucky Kansan the state’s first millionaire of 2021.

The $1 million winning number in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle is: 028244

To check for more winning tickets: https://www.kslottery.com/games/raffle

Besides the $1 million top prize, there are more than 5,600 other winners, including one $100,000 winner, one $25,000 winner, and two $10,000 winners. Below are the prizes and number of winners that were drawn.

The $100,000 Dollar Number Is:

003801

The $25,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

048378

The $10,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

086857 095082

The $5,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

010454 013028 013030 037235 052761 075201 083310 102907 136034 148125

The $1,000 Dollar Numbers Are:

003261 015583 022949 026850 030408 031659 033189 035954 041133 044762 058830 060589 062010 066530 084552 084988 088192 096006 096099 097278 105305 107510 119498 121503 121940 130289 131649 137601 137675 139331

Click on the Kansas Lottery website for $100 and $50 winners.

Players must present their original tickets to claim a raffle prize. Players with $50 and $100 winning tickets can claim their prizes at most Kansas Lottery retail locations. All other prizes must be claimed at the Kansas Lottery in Topeka, either in person or by mail. Players have 365 days from the date of the Raffle drawing to claim their winning tickets.

The Kansas Lottery is now taking appointments for in-person claims. If you would like to claim a prize of $600 or higher in person, please contact claims.appointment@kslottery.net with your name, phone number, prize amount, and preferred day and time. To see more information about the requirements of claiming a prize in person, please click here.