Kansas Honor Flight 86C returns home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Honor Flight 86C made its return trip to Wichita today, Oct. 19.

The veterans were welcomed home at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Wichita Airport.

The veterans flew to Washington D.C. on Monday. While there, the veterans had the opportunity to visit many different memorials in the nation’s capital, along with the Arlington National Cemetery at no cost.

Over 100 Vietnam War veterans were welcomed. Michael Larson, a Kansas Honor Flight volunteer, highlighted the importance of honoring these veterans.

“It’s important for us to recognize veterans,” Larson said. “They didn’t get to be recognized when they were coming off the flights, especially for Vietnam.”

For more information on the Kansas Honor Flight, click here.