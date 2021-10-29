Kansas Honor Flight #87 returns home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Honor Flight #87 made its return trip home to Wichita on Friday, Oct. 29.

A crowd welcomes 35 veterans aboard Kansas Honor Flight 87 home (Courtesy: Andrea Herrera)

The honor flight, carrying 35 veterans and their guardians, landed at Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport to a patriotic welcome home celebration.

Those 35 veterans were treated to a two-night stay in Washington, D.C where they visited different memorials in the nation’s capital, along with the Arlington National Cemetery.

The mission of the Kansas Honor Flight is to transport America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials at no cost to them. For more information, click here.

