Kansas Honor Flight brings healing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Honor Flight is on a mission to make sure veterans can travel to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials in their honor.

The organization has now taken more than 2,500 veterans on a trip of a lifetime.

The maiden trip for KHF was back in 2012, and since, there’s been 79 flights.

Officials said they were slated to take more trips than ever before this year, but due to Covid-19, flights have been grounded until September.

Some veterans are so moved by the trip that they make the trip more than once.

Kenny White is a Vietnam veteran.

“I have a lot of friends on the wall,” White said.

There are more than 58,000 names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“You would be really, really surprised how many tears are shed, by our veterans there,” Kansas Honor Flight, flight leader Kenny White said.

White took the flight himself just a few years ago.

“It was really, really eye opening, that’s why I wanted to be more a part of it,” White said.

Years later, he’s now a flight leader and has been along for many of the journeys.

“They really, really get emotional,” White said.

Those who served in WWII, the Korean War, and Vietnam see their memorials, and they also get some really unique experiences.

“Some of them get to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” White said.

The trip is one of reflection, as they stand before memorials that honor the fallen, and their service to this nation.

“To see some of the guys react, it was just overwhelming,” White said.

Once the veterans return from such an emotional journey, White and the many other dedicated volunteers behind the mission that is Kansas Honor Flight, hope the veterans have found some sort of healing.

If you are interested in taking a flight, or would be interested in volunteering, just click here.

You can also find pictures and more on their Facebook page.

“Honoring America’s Heroes” a KSN News special

LATEST STORIES: