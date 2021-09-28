Kansas Honor Flight No. 84 greeted home by large crowd at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Honor Flight No. 84 participants were greeted home by a large crowd Tuesday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel.

The patriotic welcome home celebration was held in a ballroom due to the size of the group.

The honor flight departed Monday, carrying one Korean War veteran and 118 Vietnam War veterans and their guardians to Washington, DC.

The veterans visited the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the United States Navy Memorial, the United States Air Force Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

“We were treated like royalty, wherever we went. We got to see a lot of memorials and so forth. It just means a lot to a lot of veterans. It was just very uplifting and then a welcome like this, just wow,” said veteran Jerry Untz, Lindsborg.

The group toured the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.