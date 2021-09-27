Kansas Honor Flight No. 84 welcome home celebration to be held at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Honor Flight No. 84 is scheduled to return at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Eisenhower National Airport.

A patriotic welcome home celebration will be held in the ballroom at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 2098 S. Airport Rd. due to the size of the group.

Parking is available on the north and west sides of the hotel. More information is available at kansashonorflight.org.

The honor flight departed Monday, carrying one Korean War veteran and 118 Vietnam War veterans and their guardians to Washington, DC.

The veterans will visit the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the United States Navy Memorial, the United States Air Force Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Additionally, the group will tour the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.