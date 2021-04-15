Kansas Honor Flight prepping to take off again

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a year hiatus, Kansas veterans may soon get to visit the nation’s Capitol free of charge.

Kansas Honor Flight is getting ready to take to the sky once again.

“We’re excited about getting started again. We have a lot of veterans who are on the waiting list. We need to get the WWII and Korean veterans going while they’re still around,” said Don Bigger, Kansas Honor Flight volunteer.

As travel picks back up, organizers are working to get their funds and plans in order. The trip costs $850, but it’s free for veterans.

“It’s all money that’s raised from the community. Wichita and Kansas are very good supporters of veterans,” Bigger said.

The pandemic pushed the waiting list to 900 veterans.

“It’s really important for a veteran to get on this flight,” he said. “They see the memorials that were built by the nation for them, and then when they come home, they get a really good welcome home – something they never got before.”

Kansas Honor Flight is waiting for approval to fly again from the National Honor Flight. They expect flights to return by August.

In the meantime, they are hoping community members will help them get veterans to Washington D.C. by supporting their fundraisers.

UPCOMING FUNDRAISERS:

3rd Annual March Pancake Madness, May 1 at 4-7 pm at the American Legion Post #4, 816 N. Water, Wichita, KS

3rd Annual Ted Fitzmier Memorial BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show, August 14 at 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. in Maize City Park

Kansas Honor Flight Golf Tournament – October 4 at 920 Meadowbrook Dr., Newton, KS

Learn more about Kansas Honor Flight by visiting its website. Click here.