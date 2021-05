FILE – In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Darren Johnson, a hemp processor, holds raw hemp that will be used to make CBD oil at his processing facility, Wasatch Extraction, in Salt Lake City. A Utah group that led the push to get medical marijuana legalized in Utah launched a new project with marijuana pharmacies in the state Tuesday, April 20, 2021 to get certain people discounted rates on pot. They say they’re doing it because people can’t use health insurance to pay for it. (AP Photo/Morgan Smith, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The medical marijuana bill will be at the forefront of Kansas lawmakers’ debate Thursday morning. The session is at 10 a.m.

Earlier this week, a House committee approved the measure to send it to the full House, a first in Kansas. If passed, it would allow the state to license and regulate the sale of medical marijuana.

The bill would need to clear both the House and Senate before the end of this session.

To view the Senate Bill 148, click here.