WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For a limited time, the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is adopting out kittens two for the price of one.

That’s TWICE the toe beans, furry ears, and boopy noses for you to love! 🐱🐱 Kansas Humane Society

The special only applies when adopting two kittens.

Kittens included in this special are 11 months old or younger.

The average cost for adopting a kitten at the KHS is $75.

Cats 1-year-old and older are pick your price.

To view all available cats up for adoption at the KHS, click here.