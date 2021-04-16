Kansas Humane Society asks for help as gas bill tops $44,000

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society says it is dealing with a money crisis after getting its natural gas bill. The bill is over $41,000 more than usual.

Emily Hurst, KHS president and CEO, says the gas bill is $44,771 because of the February winter storm. She says the normal winter bill is $3,500.

“At a time we were already struggling to make sure we can save the abandoned pets that are coming in our doors, we are now faced with this,” she said in a letter to KHS supporters. “At nearly 12 times more than our normal monthly bill, this is not something we have the budget for.”

Hurst says the KHS does not receive funding from the government, the United Way or the Humane Society of the United States.

The KHS has reached out to its natural gas provider, Constellation, but says it has not received any relief from the charges.

A post on the KHS Facebook page says KHS was closed to the public for several days during the cold snap to conserve as much energy as possible, but keeping the building warm enough for the pets was a priority.

The organization, which provides shelter and urgent medical care for almost 10,000 pets annually, sets its budget a year in advance.

It is asking for help from the public.

The KHS is in the middle of its Spring Match fundraiser. From now through April 30, the Decarsky Foundation will match any donations made to the fundraiser.

If you would like to donate, click here.