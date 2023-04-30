WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia to host “Empty the Shelters,” a national adoption event.

The adoption event is happening from May 1 through May 15 at more than 350 shelters in 45 states, including the Kansas Humane Society (KHS).

“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.”This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”

For the event, the KHS will be reducing adoption fees to $25 for adult dogs (6 months and older) and kittens (younger than 1 year). Adult cats are pick-your-price.

Included with every adoption at the KHS are a spay or neuter, microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations.

“Kansas Humane Society and the Wichita Animal Shelter are both at capacity. Adopters are urgently needed to save lives. Kansas Humane Society has over 120 pets currently available for adoption and an additional 200+ pets in our care,” the KHS said.

No appointment is needed to visit or adopt available animals. Available animals can be found on the KHS website.

The Kansas Humane Society is located at 3313 N. Hillside in Wichita. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.