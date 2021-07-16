Kansas Humane Society at capacity, how you can help the animals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Humane Society (KHS) announced this week that they are facing a crisis, and are seeking the community’s to help save the lives of animals. The shelter is currently full with almost 400 pets in their care.

Ericka Goering, director of marketing and communications with the Kansas Humane Society said summer is usually the busiest time in the year for the shelter with an increased number of intakes. But this year, it’s exceptionally challenging with more people going through the aftermath of the pandemic, facing financial constraints, or losing their housing/moving away.

Kansas Humane Society spelled out ways on how people can help the animals in their care.

Please wait to surrender your pets, it will save lives! Our admissions is by appointment, and we have no available appointments or open kennels left. If you need to rehome your pet immediately, please check with friends and family, or try posting your pet on https://rehome.adoptapet.com/

Adopt. We have so many dogs with reduced adoption fees, and all of our kittens and tween cats are BOGO (adopt two for the price of one). View them all here.

We have so many dogs with reduced adoption fees, and all of our kittens and tween cats are BOGO (adopt two for the price of one). View them all here. Foster. We can ALWAYS use more foster homes to help us care for pets, especially when we are facing a space crisis. Fostering for KHS is free & we provide the supplies you need. Sign up to foster here.

We can ALWAYS use more foster homes to help us care for pets, especially when we are facing a space crisis. Fostering for KHS is free & we provide the supplies you need. Sign up to foster here. Volunteer in our shelter. We are dealing with tough staffing shortages. We really need our community’s help with walking dogs, cuddling cats, doing laundry and dishes, cleaning kennels and assisting with spay/neuter surgeries in our clinic. Sign up to volunteer here.

We are dealing with tough staffing shortages. We really need our community’s help with walking dogs, cuddling cats, doing laundry and dishes, cleaning kennels and assisting with spay/neuter surgeries in our clinic. Sign up to volunteer here. Spread the word. Please help us get the word out that we really need the support of our community right now. We can get through this crisis with your help!

KHS also reached out via social media. On Twitter, they shared the following message:

AT CAPACITY!

Check out these amazing animals we have ready to find forever homes. We have so many great animals who would be wonderful additions to your family.



Jacks 48184859

Jeremiah The Bullfrog 48191709

Artemis 48102007

Prince Charming 48191717 pic.twitter.com/4GCf8G7SIR — Kansas Humane Society (@kshumanesociety) July 16, 2021

On Facebook, KHS shared the following post:

Anyone interested in adopting a pet for more information on the Kansas Humane Society, click here.