WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is at maximum capacity with cats and dogs and is in need of adoptees.

In a Facebook post, the KHS stated, “Please consider adopting, fostering, volunteering, or donating to help save innocent lives. Right now we have over 360 cats and 200 dogs in our shelter and foster care (not all are available for adoption) and many more animals at the Wichita Animal Shelter waiting to come to KHS.”

Keylo, 3-year-old male (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Penelope, 10-month-old female (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Nuka-Cola, 2-year-old female (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Buddy, 1-eyar-old male (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Pearl, 8-month-old female (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Marky Mark, 4-year-old male (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Hendrick, 5-year-old male (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Rosie Posie, 1.6 year-old female (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Animorph, 2-year-old male (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Ozzy, 7-yera-old male (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

To see all adoptable dogs at the KHS, click here. Many adult dogs have reduced adoption fees.

Spencer, 2-month-old male (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Trix, 2-month-old female (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Monty, 2-month-old male (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Marvin, 2-month-old male (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Porter, 2-month-old male (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Recho, 2-month-old female (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

Bubbles, 4-month-old female (Courtesy: Kansas Humane Society)

To see all adoptable cats at the KHS, click here. The week of Monday, Aug. 15, you can adopt two kittens for the adoption fee of one.

To see all adoptable small animals at the KHS, click here.

If you are unable to adopt an animal, you can help the KHS in other ways:

Donate. The KHS is a nonprofit that relies solely on donations to keep its doors open and offer services to the community of Wichita and the surrounding areas.

Foster. Fostering at the KHS is free, and they provide the supplies you need. To sign up to foster, click here.

Spread the word. Share posts on social media to bring awareness that pets are needing to be adopted.

Volunteer. You can volunteer at the KHS. They accept help with walking dogs, cuddling cats, doing laundry and dishes, cleaning kennels and assisting with spay/neuter surgeries in their clinic. To sign up to volunteer, click here.

Waiting to surrender your pet. The KHS accepts owned pets by appointment, and they state that they have no available appointments or open kennels left. They ask that if you need to rehome your pet immediately, to please check with family and friends, or try posting your pet online.