WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is beginning to adopt cats back out.

The KHS had to temporarily halt cat intakes and adoptions in late July due to an outbreak of the highly contagious viral disease feline panleukopenia.

To view cats now up for adoption at the KHS, click here.

At this time, intakes will remain paused until the KHS can clear the shelter of all cats. Stay up to date by liking the Kansas Humane Society on Facebook.

Dogs are not affected by the disease. To view dogs up for adoption at the KHS, click here.