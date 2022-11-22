WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The head of the Kansas Humane Society has suddenly departed the nonprofit.

The KHS issued a news release Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. It did not provide a reason for Emily Hurst’s resignation. She had been in the position since February 2021, when she took over for Mark Eby, who had served as President/CEO of the Kansas Humane Society since 2014.

Her resignation was immediate and accepted by the KHS Board of Directors. The board has named CFO Sheryl Weller to serve as CEO on an interim basis.

In the news release of the announcement, the non-profit says they “wish the best in her future endeavors and appreciates all of our employees’ commitment to maintaining KHS’ excellence as a community resource for pets and people.”

The search for a permanent replacement for Hurst is underway.