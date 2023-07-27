WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has halted cat intakes and adoptions due to the highly contagious viral disease feline panleukopenia.

“A few cats in our care recently tested positive,” said the KHS. “They were immediately isolated and not allowed to be adopted.”

The KHS says, out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to stop the spread of the disease, they will temporarily stop the intake and adoptions of all cats. This is to ensure the health and safety of the pets in their care, as well as those in the community.

The KHS says they will continue to monitor the situation with guidance from their medical staff. The public will be notified when normal operations resume.

Dogs are not affected by the disease.

