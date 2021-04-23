Kansas Humane Society holding free dog & cat food event Friday and Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has partnered with Hill’s Pet Nutrition to give away dog and cat food for pet owners in need. It runs Friday from 7 p.m to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event is first come, first served. Supplies are limited. No registration or proof of income is needed.

KHS will be handing out Hill’s Science Diet Perfect Digestion dog and cat food. No specialty diets will be available. They ask that you remain in your car for curbside pickup.

In case of rain, free pet food will still be available at KHS, but it may not be a drive-thru event.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition donated 14,000 pounds of food and PODS Moving & Storage donated storage.