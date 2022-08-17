WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $75 puppy adoption event.

From Thursday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 20, puppies five months and younger will be available for $75 each.

All puppies from the KHS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on their Bordetella vaccines, distemper parvo vaccines, flea and tick prevention and worm prevention (Pyrantel).

On the day of the events, no puppies will be put on hold. With this adoption event, you could save over $150!

Looking for an older dog? Due to the KHS being at max capacity, there are older dogs available for a reduced fee.

To see both available puppies and older dogs, click here.

More of a cat person? Kittens are two for the adoption fee of one from now until Saturday, Aug. 20.

To see available kittens, click here.

For more information about the KHS’s adoption process, click here.

The KHS is located at 3313 N Hillside in Wichita. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.