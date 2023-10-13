WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to host Empty the Shelters, the nation’s largest funded adoption event.

According to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, Empty the Shelters helps homeless pets find families by making adoption affordable for prospective pet owners.

“We do this by supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted,” said the BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Adopters pay no more than $50 and local license fees.”

From Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15, the KHS will be adopting out most adult dogs, excluding puppies and high-profile dogs, and kittens for $25 each.

Cats over the age of 11 months old are pick your price.

We hope you’ll come by and help us EMPTY THE SHELTERS #adoptdontshop Kansas Humane Society

To view adoptable animals at the KHS, visit kshumane.org.