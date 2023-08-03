WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a FURst Friday art show.

The art show will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 4, at Nortons Brewing Company, 125 N. St. Francis.

The KHS says FURst Friday will be a captivating art show that celebrates the creative spirit of its four-legged friends.

“This unique exhibition features an impressive collection of artwork exclusively created by talented dogs,” the KHS said.

The event is free and open to the public. Anyone is welcome to bid on the KHS’s pets’ artwork.

There will also be a meet and greet with KHS President and CEO Aaron Walker.