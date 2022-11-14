WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, located at 3313 N. Hillside St.
The Kansas Humane Society is hosting the event because it is at capacity.
Puppies five months and younger will be $99. The price of each adoption covers the cost of a spay/neuter surgery for the puppy, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations.
To view available puppies, click here.
The Kansas Humane Society will not hold any dogs or have any dog-to-dog introductions Tuesday.