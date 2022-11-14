WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a puppy adoption event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, located at 3313 N. Hillside St.

The Kansas Humane Society is hosting the event because it is at capacity.

You can help us Clear the Shelters! Kansas Humane Society

Puppies five months and younger will be $99. The price of each adoption covers the cost of a spay/neuter surgery for the puppy, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations.

To view available puppies, click here.

The Kansas Humane Society will not hold any dogs or have any dog-to-dog introductions Tuesday.