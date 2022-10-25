WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a Scholastic Book Fair for all this weekend.
The book fair is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 19 and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St.
The Kansas Humane Society says there will be a variety of books for reading levels Pre-K through 12 and that sales will benefit the Kansas Humane Society Youth Education programs.
Can’t make it to the book fair? You can also order books online at https://bookfairs.scholastic.com/bf/kansashumanesociety1 from Oct. 28 through Nov. 10.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Kansas Humane Society is also hosting trick-or-treating “Howl-o-ween” event from 2 to 4 p.m.
