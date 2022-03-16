WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society is hosting a St. Pawtrick’s Day adoption event Mar. 17-19.

During the event, there will be a $50 fee for adult dogs (6 months+). You can pick your price for an adult cat.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 3313 N. Hillside.

The shelter said they are busting at the seams with dogs and cats who need a home.

You can view adoptable pets on the shelter’s website at kshumane.org.

No appointment is needed to visit with available pets or adopt. The event will not include puppies, kittens/tweens, or high-profile pets. There will be no holds during th evens.