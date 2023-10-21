WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society is partnering with Subaru of Wichita to host a Subaru Loves Pets adoption event.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the KHS, 3313 N. Hillside St.

Adoption fees for most adult dogs (excluding puppies and high-profile pets) and kittens will be $25. Adult cats, or those over the age of 1 year old, will be pick your price.

Animals up for adoption have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and given age-appropriate vaccinations.

There will be no holds or dog-to-dog introductions at the event.

Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments are necessary. Be prepared for longer than usual wait times.

For more details on the Subaru Loves Pets adoption event, click here.